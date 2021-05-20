There is now excitement building up for the new Wear OS version. It was announced during the Google I/O 2021’s opening keynote. We already mentioned it a number of times here, saying it’s a unified platform as Google and Samsung further strengthened its relationship. The two have combined Wear OS and Tizen for smartwatches. We also learned the Samsung Galaxy Active 4 would run on TizenWear OS. The latter isn’t the official name of the new Wear OS but it only means the next-gen Galaxy smartwatch from the South Korean tech giant will already use the wearable OS by Google.

The unified platform won’t just be available for Samsung Galaxy smartwatches and Fitbit wearable devices. It’s Wear OS so we can expect it to be available on Wear OS-powered devices. It will be ready soon via an update.

There is no timeline ready yet but we can assume the new WearOS will be released this year. It’s a major update that will focus on battery life and health and fitness tracking. It will allow better app performance, and a more customized user experience.

At the moment, we have no idea what smartwatch will get the updated Wear OS. It’s also not clear if it can run on older smartwatches. Upcoming watches may use it in the near future but as to when exactly, we don’t know yet.

Some of the latest Wear OS smartwatches with more premium specs may be able to support it. We hope to hear more from Google about this. Let’s wait and see.