This is something we didn’t really expect to happen but Samsung will be having a Galaxy Unpacked Part 2. The tech event has just been confirmed by the South Korean tech giant. The teaser tells us something about the way Galaxy users live their lives–in colorful and unique ways. The next event will happen this coming October 20. We’re not sure if a new smartphone will be unveiled but the theme seems to be about new experiences for self-expression.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 will be streamed starting at 10AM ET on October 20, 2021, Wednesday, at Samsung’s official YouTube channel.

If this is Part 2, then Part 1 would be the Galaxy Unpacked last August. Then this could also mean the event has something to do with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. That is likely to happen because we see a lot of squares and mobile apps on the video teaser.

We’re guessing this may also be about One UI 4.0 for foldable phones. A lot can happen and Samsung may surprise us in many ways. Right now, your guess is as good as mine.

October 20 is exactly a week from today. We can wait for more leaks to surface from different sources because you know, you can’t really hide things these days especially if it’s anything related to Samsung.