The two new foldable phones from Samsung are now final and official. Meet the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. After months of waiting and several leaks and teasers, the South Korean tech giant has finally introduced the new foldable phone duo. The pair has taken over the spot of the Galaxy Note series that is usually released every second half of each year. At a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event today, the South Korean tech giant revealed the two mobile devices in two different form factors.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a foldable phone that turns into a tablet with a squarish display. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a clamshell foldable smartphone that can be flipped and folded into a smaller device.

Samsung has unfolded the “next chapter in mobile innovation”. A new standard in mobile experiences have been set by the company as it debuts these powerful premium foldable smartphones.

Both phones are now on their third-generation. The original Galaxy Fold released in 2019 was followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 2 last year. The first Galaxy Z Flip 3 was announced earlier last year, followed by a 5G version after a few months.

These new Galaxy Z series was meant for “work, watch, and play”. They are all about productivity and entertainment–just like the Galaxy Note. No wonder the Galaxy Z Fold 3 now offers S Pen support. Meanwhile, the, Galaxy Z Flip 3 is all about style, function, and nonstop fun.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It boasts an immersive 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display with S Pen support. It’s the first to arrive with Samsung’s new under display camera technology so you won’t see any notch nor punch hole cutout. The camera is almost invisible which means more area to preview the mobile apps.

The foldable display has been applied with a new Eco display technology. It’s about 29% brighter but consumers lesser energy. Both Cover and Main screens now feature the Super Smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Note series’ S Pen functionality is now available on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This is an impressive feat because it tells us the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s display is now more durable than ever. The phone is now ideal for multitaskers always on-the-go, the creatives, and the business professionals who want to keep track of everything on their phones.

Samsung also lets you choose between the S Pen Pro and the S Pen Fold Edition. They each offer a retractable Pro tip and force limit technology. The latter is what protects the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s main screen. Expect the S Pen function with lower latency for a battery composition.

Other features of the new Galaxy Fold device include better Flex mode features, improved Multi-Active Window, enhanced App Pair, and a new Taskbar the allows quick switching between apps without going back to the home screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

You can say the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is more for the stylish people. With the trendy colors available, you will sure have something for you. Choose from these four: Lavender, Green, Cream, and Phantom Black. There are exclusive colors that can be purchased from Samsung.com: White, Pink, and Gray. Samsung also introduced protective cases that come with ring grips and straps.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 offers a redesigned Cover Screen. The size is four times bigger than the previous model. This means more messages and notifications can be previewed like step count, weather, and schedule among others. You can also access Samsung Pay easily so you can quickly pay at shops for different products and services.

The new foldable smartphone features Flex mode for hands-free selfies. There’s the Quick Shot that allows you to shoot photos with the Cover Screen. Other features include Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Let’s take a look at the specs of the main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Infinity Flex Display 2640 x 1080, 425ppi, and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The cover is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display with 260 x 512 resolution and 302ppi. There is a 10MP Selfie Camera plus a rear dual camera system that consists of a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera + 12MP Wide-angle Camera with Dual Pixel AF, OIS, and F1.8 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy Z Series Details

The prices are lower this year and as promised. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is $1,799.99. The Galaxy Z Flip3 goes for $999.99. You can pre-order for the phones beginning today, August 11 until August 26. Release date is August 27. You can enjoy a $200 or $150 Samsung credit when you purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Head on to Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App. You can choose to get the 3-year Samsung Care+ plan. The Samsung Credit can be used for purchasing any other Samsung products like the new Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Samsung smart TVs, or accessories.