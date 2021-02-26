This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about this information. Last month, we mentioned the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite may be introduced soon. It could happen really soon as a related device was sighted on a listing on Geekbench. The tablet is said to be a 5G variant that runs on Android 11 and is powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset. That is only a mid-range SoC but we know the Qualcomm processor is powerful enough to deliver 5G connectivity.

Samsung also has the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite lined up but that’s reserved for another day. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S7 is the flagship tablet series that offers S Pen input. It may receive a software update soon or possibly another sibling.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will be for the budget category. It may also be known as the Galaxy Tab S8e. The tablet may probably arrive in different models too with just WiFi, LTE, or 5G. A Geekbench listing usually means a device is almost ready for release as it’s being tested by experts.

The document shows the SM-T736B device with single- and multi-core scores hitting 650 and 1694. It is said to use an Adreno 619 GPU, 2.21GHz CPU clock speed, and Android 11 out of the box.

Nothing is certain and official yet but we’re looking forward to more good news from Samsung. The South Korean tech giant is believed to be also working on other variants like an XL or a Plus so let’s wait and see.