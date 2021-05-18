There will be a Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. We’re certain of that but we’re not sure about its final and official name. It may be called as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite as we mentioned last week but the latest we heard is that it may be known as the Samsung Tab S7 FE. The name doesn’t really matter at this point. We’re just interested in the specs and features. It may be the “lighter” variant but it will still have the same 10,900mAh battery used on the Galaxy Tab S7+ so that will be good.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be the “Fan Edition”. It will be mainly the same as the Galaxy Tab S7 in terms of design but with minor changes in the features. The tablet was sighted on the Google Play Console tool so we know it’s being prepared for release already.

The listing says ‘Tab S7 FE’. That may be easier to remember. The tablet is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, 12.4-inch TFT LCD screen with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, 4GB RAM, 5MP/8MP cameras, stereo speakers, and S Pen support.

Color options could be green, silver, and black. The tablet will be ready in WiFi-only and 5G variant. We’re looking forward to the official launch hopefully in June or maybe during the next Galaxy Unpacked event where the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are also expected to be announced.