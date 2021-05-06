Before we start discussing the Galaxy Tab S8, we want to see the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. We know it’s arriving soon as several leaks have been made. A Galaxy Tab S7 Lite video render surfaced online. It was also listed with Snapdragon 750G chipset so we can assume it will be a 5G tablet. The images we have here are the latest renders and we believe they are closest to the real thing. Our source Evan Blass knows what he’s saying so we don’t doubt the tablet is almost ready.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is expected to be revealed in June. It will probably measure 284.77 x 185.04 x 6.34 mm. It’s also a possible rival to the Apple iPad Mini 2021.

The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will already offer 5G connectivity just like the flagship Galaxy Tab S7. It’s specs may be lowered or less powerful but 5G is enough to sell it, thanks to the Snapdragon 750G processor. We know it will since it will be marketed as another budget-friendly Android tablet.

Apart from 5G, LTE and WiFi will obviously be ready. We’re not sure though if there will be a WiFi-only or LTE-only model. The Galaxy Tab will be powered by Android 11 OS out of the box.