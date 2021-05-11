Samsung is definitely working on a slew of new mobile devices. Lined up for August are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Earlier, we told you about the Galaxy F52 5G which is anticipated to be announced later this May. When it comes to the tablet category, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G has been mentioned several times. New renders have surfaced ahead of launch. A video render was also shown before and now we’re learning the Android tablet may not be called the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite.

The South Korean tech giant may be giving it a different name: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite. A certification document that was discovered tells us there are six variants being prepped for release: the SM-T730, SM-T735N, SM-T735, SM-T736B, SM-T736N, and SM-T737.

The final Bluetooth 5.0 certification is ready which means Samsung is about to make an official product announcement. We’re not sure but the 4G models could be the SM-T735 and the SM-T735N. The WiFi-only model could be the SM-T730. 5G versions may be ready. They could be the SM-T736B and the SM-T736N.

Let’s talk about specs. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite is believed to feature a 12.4-inch IPS LCD screen with S-Pen support. It’s not clear if a high refresh rate is included.

There may be a single rear-facing shooter plus stereo speakers. It will run on Android 11 with One UI 3. Other features include 4GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, USB Type-C port, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and Snapdragon 750G processor. The battery will come with 45W fast charging tech.