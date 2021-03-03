Samsung has been busy rolling out One UI updates for the Galaxy smartphones and the Galaxy Tab S7. We’ve only been waiting for the new software version to be available for the Galaxy Tab S6 and now it’s here. This means the older tablet can run on Android 11 that includes a number of enhancements and new features from the South Korean tech giant. The company is even ahead of schedule by two months. The One UI 3.1 firmware update is already based on Android 11. It’s available for Galaxy Tab S6 owners in Europe and we can expect the same to be available in other key markets.

Specifically, it’s ready for the Galaxy Tab S6 LTE (SM-T865). The package already comes with the March 2021 security patch. It weights 2.2GB so make sure you have enough free storage.

For those in Germany, you may see the firmware version T865XXU4CUB7. Don’t be confused. It’s really One UI 3.1 as the tech company skipped One UI 3.0 from One UI 2.5 for the Galaxy Tab S6 model.

Some of the improvements and new features include more languages for Samsung Keyboard and Auto Switch functionality with the Galaxy Buds Pro. Note that this build is only for the LTE model of the Galaxy Tab S6. The WiFi-only model and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite variant have yet to receive the update. They should be available on or before May which is the set schedule.