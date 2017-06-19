Samsung is expected to add a new addition to its Galaxy Tab Active line. The rugged tablet is ideal for those people always working on-the-go or those in the industrial sector. The first model was launched in 2014. It quickly went up for pre-order in the US and soon because a success despite the entry-level specs. Making this line marketable is the fact that the tablet is water- and dust-resistant.

The new model is no different. In fact, it’s made even more durable and more ready for rugged use while offering fast browsing and work efficiency.

The Galaxy Tab Active 2 is still in the works. It was recently sighted as the SM-T390 (Wi-Fi) and will come with another variant–SM-T395 ((Wi-Fi + LTE). The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 is expected to roll out first in Latin American and European although we’re not sure yet if other regions will get the tablet.

As for the features and design, details are still scarce but we’re expecting mid-range specs with a more robust build. Maybe a better protection on the bumper and back panel so mobile users can be worry free in using the new tablet. We’re expecting this one will already run Android Nougat out of the box and then can be easily updated to Android O.

