In the beginning of the month, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite was sighted on FCC and Geekbench. It was previously mentioned to be coming next as a midrange Android tablet. The device seems to be arriving real soon especially now that Evan Blass has mentioned it. Our master leakster has shared an image of the upcoming tablet that is said to feature an 8.4-inch screen (diagonal). This is the Lite variant of the Galaxy Tab A7 that was announced in September last year.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is said to run on 3GB of RAM and a MediaTek Helio P22T processor. A 5100mAh battery will be enough to give it a decent battery life. The camera is found on the rear without any flash.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is expected to be announced in June together with the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will come with a bigger 12.4-inch screen. After the two, we can probably expect the more premium Galaxy Tab S8.

The image shows the tablet with a stock wallpaper similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Book Pro. No other details have been revealed but according the the FCC listing, there will be that 5100mAh battery, standard Bluetooth connectivity options, WCDMA, LTE, GSM, and dimensions of 1.45mm x 4.8mm.

The tablet will run on Android 11 with One UI 3.0. Looking back at the Geekbench scores, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has received 810 single-core and 3,489 mult-core test scores.