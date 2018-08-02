Samsung is expected to release new tablets this year. We earlier presented the Galaxy Tab S4 and this time, another Galaxy Tab is added to our numerous choices for a new Android tablet: the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5. We really thought the South Korean tech giant would unveil the tablets either on the August 9 Unpacked event in New York or at the IFA 2018 in Berlin later this month. The Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab A 10.5 may confuse you at first because their screens are of the same size but they differ in many ways.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is ideal for the whole family. While the Tab S4 is for work, the 2018 model of the Galaxy Tab A is more for fun and entertainment. The 10.5-inch screen is large enough for watching your favorite TV show or movie, browsing websites, or checking your social networks especially when you are on-the-go. At home, you can take advantage of SmartThings connectivity so you can easily manage your other smart home devices.

Like the Galaxy Tab S4, the new Tab A tablet’s screen-to-body ratio is 16:10. The slimmer bezels made it possible for Samsung to present a large screen for a more immersive viewing experience. There are no AKG-tuned speakers but audio listening is made possible by Dolby Atmos.

Since this is a family-friendly tablet, Samsung has included the Kids Mode that allows parents to manage time usage and content the children can access. It includes Galaxy Apps for Kids, Kids Browser, and other kid-friendly apps. Multi-User Mode can also be enabled so different users can have customized accounts on one tablet.

The device also includes the Always On Daily Board so you can easily view important information like time, calendar, or weather updates. You can also view your own digital photo library. If you have other smart home products, you can access or control them right on your tablet via SmartThings.

Some specs and features may be similar to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 but this one is the watered-down version. You can’t use it with the Samsung DeX and it doesn’t come with an S Pen stylus. Display resolution and RAM are also lower. The camera specs are lower as well so expect this will be cheaper.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 Oreo

• Processor: 1.8GHz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

• Display: 10.5-inch WUXGA TFT LCD, 1920 × 1200 pixel resolution

• Dimensions: 260.0 x 161.1 x 8.0mm

• Weight: 529g (Wi-Fi), 534g (LTE)

• Battery: 7300mAh

• RAM: 3GB

• Storage: 32GB (expandable, 400GB max)

• Cam: 8MP AF (rear)

• Cam: 5MP with Flash

• Connectivity: LTE Cat.6, USB 2.0 (Type C), GPS,

• Others: Accelerometer, Compass, RGB, Gyroscope, Hall Sensor

SOURCE: Samsung