The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag was officially launched earlier this year. The South Korean tech giant began the year right by introducing this special smart home device that works as a tracker for items that are easily misplaced like keys or remote controls. It can also be used to track pets or just about anything that can easily slip your grasp. The Galaxy SmartTag can help you track numerous stuff. It also now allows automation of smart devices so you can do a lot of things with it.

Samsung has also introduced a Plus variant of the Galaxy SmartTag. It is now available from B&H Photo in Black and with a $39.99 price tag. The product is arriving soon. Expected availability date is April 12, 2021, Monday next week.

The Standard Oatmeal version is also available from B&H and is more affordable at $29.99. The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus lets you track objects or pets with a Galaxy smartphone with the help of the SmartThings app. It offers support for UWB and AR location.

The smart tag can be reached within a 394-feet range via Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. If it’s out of range, there is the Galaxy Find Network. You can also control other IoT devices with Galaxy SmartTag. Wait for an audible tone to track item. Its battery can last up to five months and can be replaced.

You can now pre-order on B&H. It’s not clear if it will be sold in 2-pack or 4-pack by the store but we know Samsung is going to offer a bundle promo.