We’ve been seeing rumors and leaks of the reported upcoming Bluetooth tracker from Samsung which will reportedly be called the Galaxy Smart Tag. It looks like traces of the tracker is showing up in the SmartThings app, giving us a first look at the tracker and confirming some of the earlier information that has come out about it. We’ve previously seen designs of the smart tag on a South Korean certification document and this new animation is pretty similar to it.

The Galaxy Smart Tag images and GIF were spotted by industry insider Ishan Agarwal and reported by 91mobile. They were found in the latest APK file of the SmartThings App where all smart-related devices are found and managed. So unless someone made a mistake in uploading files, this is confirmation that we can expect a Bluetooth tracker soon from the Korean OEM. We’ve also seen previously a product listing on the South Korean certification authority so we know it may be officially announced soon.

Based on the images we’ve seen, it looks pretty similar to the Tile trackers and most of the Bluetooth trackers in the market. It will come in a rounded square shape and a ring at the center which may possibly be a physical button to quickly locate a connected smartphone. There’s also a lanyard-shaped hole that is most likely for a cord or strap in case you want to carry your tracker around. We couldn’t see in the leaked images but it will reportedly come in black or oatmeal color options.

Based on the Bluetooth LE certification documents leaked previously, the Galaxy Smart Tag supports Bluetooth 5.1. It will also be compatible with the SmartThings Fund feature. How it will work is probably similar to most trackers in the market where you can attach it to any object and you’ll be able to track said object if you misplace or lose it, with some limitations to distance of course. So far we’re not hearing of any rumors about anything other than the ordinary tracker functionality.

The Galaxy Smart Tag is rumored to be announced alongside other new Samsung devices at the Unpacked event on January 14. All eyes will of course be on the new flagship line but something like the Bluetooth tracker would also be an interesting addition to the Samsung portfolio.