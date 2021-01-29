More smart devices and smart home products will be introduced as more OEMs and brands are venturing into smart tech. Our future will be smarter than ever but while waiting or if you can’t afford those available in the market, just use Galaxy SmartTags for now. Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTags allow tracking and automation for items that aren’t smart yet. It’s a simple solution for the forgetful ones who kept on losing stuff. You put a SmartTag on an item that you often misplace like maybe car keys.

The Galaxy SmartTags can also be used for automation. Samsung didn’t really announce this detail but it’s a special feature discovered and shared by XDA. For automation, the tracker can basically work as a remote for other smart home devices.

You can check the SmartTags settings and see how you can trigger actions. A very basic action is turning on-off smart lights and other smart devices. Watch the demo below:

According to Weinbach, with Galaxy SmartTags’ automation, you can actually assign two actions to the tracker. Simply press the button once or hold the button for a few seconds. Using the Samsung SmartThings app, you can check the settings and customize according to your preference.

To be clear, this only works for gadgets that are also supported by Samsung’s SmartThings app. You can’t just use any other smart device. It must be compatible with SmartThings.