Samsung’s Unpacked event transpired today and as usual, we have plenty of things to cover and learn about. Aside from the new Galaxy S21 phones and the Galaxy Buds Pro, here are more details about the South Korean tech giant’s plans for the smart home. With the Galaxy S21, you can easily mirror the Google Duo to a Samsung TV. Instead of video chatting on your smartphone, you can view on your TV. Google has been working with Samsung to improve on the ecosystem to ensure their smart devices work together.

With the SmartThings mobile app on your Galaxy Android phone or tablet, you can control Nest thermostats, devices, doorbells, and cameras now. On your Galaxy S21, you can go to Quick Panel> Devices to see all connected devices.

Android Auto will also soon feature SmartThings. This allows you next time to control smart devices at home straight from the display on your car before you go home or as you park your car.

SmartThings is Samsung’s very own smart home ecosystem. It’s regularly updated so it can work on more devices even non-Samsung ones. With the launch of the new Galaxy S21 series, we can expect more seamless integration and interaction between the smartphones, SmartThings, and Google’s smart home service.

Samsung Galaxy Digital Key

Samsung has also announced the Galaxy Digital Key. It’s a new service that will turn the new Galaxy S21 into a digital car key. This means you can unlock the car and do minor controls with your phone with Ultra-Wideband (UWB). The idea brings to mind keyless entry to your compatible car from either Audi, Ford, BMW, or Genesis.

Only the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra offer UWB support. The Galaxy S21 uses NFC which is also supported but you have to place the phone near the car’s lock. This takes part in the effort of the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) to improve on the digital standard for virtual car keys.