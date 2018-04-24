Samsung may be working on the Galaxy Note 9 and that mysterious foldable phone but the South Korean tech giant still has many other plans. Of course, it’s one OF the biggest OEMs in the world today only in the mobile business. It has many projects like updating most of its flagship models to the latest Android version or implementing the on-screen fingerprint sensor. Rumor has it the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will soon have 128GB and 256GB variants, at least, in the US.

There is no official announcement yet but such variants are currently listed on Verizon Wireless’s Open Development page. It lists LTE Cat-M1 certified phones that include the revolutionary Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. All four variants are there–the Galaxy S9 128GB, Galaxy S9+ 128GB, Galaxy S9 256GB, and Galaxy S9+ 256GB.

The page details the network technology as LTE Multimode with GSM while LTE Category Support is Cat 18. There are other Galaxy phones adding the LTE Cat-M1 support such as the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S8, S8+, and Galaxy Note 8. These are new items on the list but we’re certain more will be added.

Imagine just how many photos, videos, and apps you can store on 128GB and 256GB–a lot. This isn’t the first time Samsung will be rolling out 128GB variants because there’s the also Galaxy Note 7, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ 128GB models released in the past.

VIA: Reddit

SOURCE: Verizon Wireless