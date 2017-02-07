Sony is at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) this week in San Francisco and the company has just introduced some of the latest developments in imaging technology. Sony’s image sensors are known to be top of the line. Recently announced is this new 3-layer stacked CMOS sensor for smartphones. It’s the first with DRAM which tells us mobile photography will improve in a big way. This sensor is expected to offer significantly faster readout speeds–about 19.3 million pixel image in only 1/120 second.

This is good news for proponents of mobile photography because the new sensor definitely improves exposure time. The goal is for the technology to reduce focal plane distortion in fast-moving objects or situation.

It’s also possible now to record with high framerate slow motion videos at about 1000fps at 1080p. This will be perfect for those who want to capture videos with dramatic effects for easy editing in Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixel resolution).

If you are recording slow motion videos, feel free to adjust settings to automatically detect sudden movements. You don’t have to miss anything because every second counts. Take advantage of the high-speed shooting data if you really need to.

Watch the sample of a super slow motion video below:

SOURCE: Sony