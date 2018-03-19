Earlier this month, T-Mobile started working on Android Oreo for LG flagship phones. This time around, it’s the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+’s turn to receive the cookie update after months of anticipation. The new Android update is ready for S8 and S8+ owners on T-Mobile. We knew it’s happening soon so it’s here. If you own last year’s premium flagship phone, be glad to know you can now enjoy the Oreo dessert. Android 8.0 Oreo update is rolling out to most devices. The version comes with Samsung Experience 9.0 as expected.

Samsung Experience 9.0 will bring changes to their emojis. Some other new features include the following: due date options on email, Samsung DeX with wider apps screen, Shortcut to the cloud, Bixby briefing, easier keyboard settings, Dual Messenger (two accounts on one phone), Color Lens, and faster and smarter search results.

Make sure you have at least 1549MB free storage on either the S8 or S8+. You should see the version G950USQU2CRB9 OTA arriving anytime soon. It is highly recommended you connect to WiFi.

Some of the important changes Oreo will bring include Edge screen enhancements, high contrast keyboard options, new clock styles for the Always On Display and lock screen, picture-in-picture, notification dots, and autofill. This one already adds the February 1 Android security patch level.

Check your phone settings and update manually: Settings > Software update > Download updates manually

