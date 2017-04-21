We’ve got our review of the Galaxy S8 already and we’ve also got our hands on the latest premium flagship by the South Korean tech giant. We know it is one durable smartphone as it passed Zack Nelson’s stress tests. We’re excited to see similar and even crazier tests because they’re no longer heartbreaking to watch–just fun. Samsung and some carriers in the United States have started shipping the pre-ordered phones this week so more people are about to have a new mobile experience. Obviously, the South Koreans are also able to receive their pre-orders. Those in Puerto Rico and Canada have also began getting their new smartphones.

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy S8 and S8+ launch in other key markets. The first markets to receive the S8 are South Korea, United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. We’re not really sure why Puerto Rico is included but we’re guessing it’s already considered a major market in Latin America.

In these regions, the phones are expected to sell and even exceed the estimates and projections. As with most premium flagship devices from Samsung, we know the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will become top performers and bestsellers. We’re still crossing our fingers that the Note 7 fiasco will not happen again but we’re positive the company’s 8-Point Battery Safety Check and improved standard protocols are enough. We haven’t heard any related report or complain yet so it must be good now.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ boast of a number of new features like Bixby and the new Samsung DeX that brings a desk-top experience to your smartphone. There’s also the Samsung Connect for IoT device management from the phone, Samsung Pay for mobile payment transactions, and Samsung Health for healthcare solutions.

SOURCE: Samsung