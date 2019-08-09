It’s back-to-school in most parts of the world. Students are either dreading or are very excited to go back to school. For parents, there are back-to-school promos that seem enticing. And in gadget town, we can expect more related offers will be announced. The first one we featured was from OnePlus. There will be more but for now, college students may want to available of this promo from YouTube. If you haven’t tried YouTube Premium, now is the time. YouTube is offering Premium series for free, at least, for the first three months of subscription.

Via its YouTube Music Twitter account, the YouTube team announced the free months when you avail of the $6.99/month student plan. Note that the is offer is not for all regions. It’s also only available for first-time subscribers of Music Premium, YouTube Red, Google Play Music, and YouTube Premium. Old-timers will not be eligible for this deal. And yes, that’s the only requirement.

The student offer is for students only. You must be enrolled at a university or college because you will need a SheerID to avail of the promo. Google can determine if a subscriber is telling the truth or not.

The student plan is offered up to four years max. A re-verification may be needed as another requirement. There may be more but at this point, know that you have still have to do things in the future.

YouTube Premium is recommended if you hate those annoying ads before the videos especially. For such a price, it’s actually not bad because it’s ad-free, allows downloads, background play, and access to YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Originals among others.

YouTube Premium is not only for students but the special promo is offered for a limited time only. Feel free to check the YouTube Premium page HERE.