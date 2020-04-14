The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the South Korean tech giant’s ultimate premium flagship phone today. There are also the other Galaxy S20 variants but the Ultra has the highest specs. Two versions are available: the Snapdragon 865-powered model and the Exynos 990-powered version. Many people have been saying the Samsung Exynos version is subpar compared to Snapdragon SoC. Because of this, there is a petition on Change.org that calls for Samsung to end its use of the Exynos chipset on its flagship phones.

The call is understandable because the Snapdragon 865 model of any Samsung Galaxy premium phone is really more powerful. The latest information we have may even light more fire as some users have reported heating problems with the Exynos version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. It’s something Samsung doesn’t want to hear but apparently, some unit owners have been experiencing the heating issue.

It’s not yet clear if this is a widespread issue but a number of Galaxy S20 Ultra owners have been reporting the same issue. The heating problem on a supposed premium flagship phone is unacceptable because you’re paying a lot of money for the device.

According to those who have experienced the problem, the heating up happens when the camera app is in use. It’s not unusual for a phone to heat up at times but it happens within a few seconds an app is launched. It’s not the only problem as some users have also reported poor battery life of only 3.5 to 4 hours of screen-on time.

Others have pointed out the 5G connectivity may be the culprit but owners said they were only using 4G. Another problem identified is an auto-focus issue of the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera. It seems the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s Exynos 990 model needs to be checked due to several users complaining about the heating up, poor performance, and poor battery life.

All these complaints must be heard by Samsung. They could be the basis for Samsung to reconsider if the Exynos chipset on its premium flagship devices is really worth it. For a phone that costs about $1,400, owners shouldn’t be experiencing these problems.

When you look at it, Samsung should already know better about the heating issue especially since after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco from a few years back. While the other issues can be easily fixed with a software update, we’re crossing our fingers Samsung will just be quick to address them.