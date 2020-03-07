Samsung is very generous when it comes to software updates. It’s more regular and fast especially if the device is a flagship phone. For the first half of the year, there are the Galaxy S20 series phones as premium flagship smartphones. Expect them to receive plenty of attention even more than what the public could give the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. A second update is now available for the Galaxy S20 Ultra but it’s also ready for the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+.

The newest update delivers enhancements to camera performance. The camera-centric changes are expected to fix the autofocus problem of the Ultra variant. Image quality is further improved.

The firmware version is different for each variant, at least, if we are just too look at the name: G981NKSU1ATC2 (Samsung Galaxy S20), G986NKSU1ATC2 (Galaxy S20+), and G988NKSU1ATC2 (Galaxy S20 Ultra). The firmware update brings enhanced functionality and camera quality. You can say this is mainly a camera update that will make autofocus and manual focus even better although a better user experience can also be a result of the improved touch gestures.

The Galaxy S20 Camera Update is about 250MB in size. Make sure you have free space on you phone. The update is initially available in South Korea but expect other key markets will get the same. You can always check manually by going to Settings> Software Update.