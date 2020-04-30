The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is one hot subject these days. Just yesterday, we shared with you reports and complaints about its main rear camera glass shattering. That is something unacceptable for a premium smartphone that costs over a thousand dollars. The South Korean tech giant hasn’t acknowledged the issue yet but we’re expecting an official statement will be released soon. Before the camera glass breaking issue, there was also the green tint problem that also received a fix recently.

Samsung usually doesn’t let a problem go unsolved for a long time. Some issues may still be reported but we’re all for good news today. A white version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is believed to be coming soon.

The information and image were leaked by our favorite Chinese leakster @Ice universe (@UniverseIce) who also shared a video.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra white version will be sold in the global market soon. pic.twitter.com/32ZkbfHBRp — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 29, 2020

This is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G white version in its full glory. The smartphone is expected to be available in key markets very soon. As to when exactly, we have no idea but definitely before Samsung releases the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2.

More good news: Roland Quandt (@rquandt) said the “Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra are all getting WHITE variants” but only for Europe. We know people who like their phones white and we believe Samsung will make more money on this color variant.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G in white is also said to be sold with 256GB. The information is according to a recent render released in China. Note this is the 5G model already so you can say it is a very premium Android phone.