A new Samsung Galaxy S20 is available. No, there is no new variant—just a new color. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series now comes in Cloud White. It’s simply ‘white’ as we’ve seen in recent leaks. Many people have asked for this color variant as they don’t want the current color options of Gray, Black, Pink, and Blue. The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra are now ready in Cloud White so this may mean more possible buyers for Samsung especially in key markets.

All three models, the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, will come in Cloud White. They will be sold in Germany first and we can expect other markets to receive the same.

There is no big announcement by Samsung yet but the Cloud White reference is now on several images going around especially in Asia. Checking the Austrian Samsung online store, the white variant of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ can be ordered. Only the 5G-capable phones are available in Cloud White.

Pre-order isn’t open in Germany yet but we can expect it soon. It could be the 128GB model and may be sold for 1149 euros. That’s discounted already.

Rumor has it Samsung Germany has started to lower the prices of the Galaxy S20 series phones. Samsung is also believed to be selling the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus phones for 769, 849, and 1149 euros, respectively.

We’ve previously said the Galaxy S20 phones may get new color options. It’s happening now. The white Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G we previously mentioned is ready.