The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is still the talk of gadget town. All three variants are being detailed in many ways–some good, some bad. We’ve got our hands-on feature and early impressions but we have yet to do a comprehensive review. Recently, we noted how the regular Galaxy S20 won’t work with Verizon’s ultra-fast 5G network but an updated version is already in the works. We also shared with you how much memory an 8K video may take using the smartphone.

More features and videos are expected to surface in the coming weeks. The latest we have is information on color options that have yet to be introduced. Most renders show Red, Blue, and White Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+.

The Galaxy S20 will be out in white and blue. The Plus version will have the same. The Cloud White option is now out in South Korea and may be ready in key markets although there is no confirmation yet. We know there is also Gray and Pink in some markets as seen on some product pages.

An Aura Red version will also be available in Europe. Red Galaxy Buds+ will roll out to match the red Samsung Galaxy S20. The wireless earbuds pair can be purchased in South Korea first via KT.

Details are scarce when it comes to availability but we’re assuming the Blue and Red color options will be exclusive to some networks or even regions. As for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, it was shown off in Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray at launch. We’re guessing those two color options are exclusive to the biggest Galaxy S20 variant but we’ll see.