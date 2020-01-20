We’re starting a new week once again with the latest information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 phones. We’re almost certain the Galaxy S11 will be known as the Galaxy S20 series this 2020. Three variants will be available: the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The premium flagship phones are expected to arrive as 5G phones as per a recent leak. It’s actually somewhat expected because Samsung has been generous in incorporating 5G capability even on to some mid-range devices.

This 2020, more 5G phones are slated to roll out. Samsung wants to be at the helm and it can do so because it manufactures 5G components. Interestingly, Samsung Galaxy A phones may use MediaTek’s 5G chipset. According to a report, the South Korean tech giant shipped 6.7 million 5G Galaxy smartphones in 2019.

All three variants of the Samsung Galaxy S20 will offer 5G connectivity. This is according to a recent leak that contains the specs of the Galaxy S20 phones. MySmartPrice said it received the information that appears to be legit but we’re still taking things with a pinch of salt.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 devices will be powered by Android 10 with One UI 2.0. Definitely, these three can be upgraded to Android 11 once the new mobile OS version is released. The regular Samsung Galaxy S20 5G will arrive with a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen, Infinity-O, 20:9 aspect ratio, 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution, 563ppi, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an Exynos 990 processor with 128GB onboard storage expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

There is a 4000mAh battery with 25W fast charging tech. When it comes to imaging, expect a 64MP telephoto lens, 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It will include 8K video recording and 3X optical zoom plus a 10MP selfie shooter that can do 4K 60fps video recording. The phone gets an IP68 rating and Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G will have a bigger display: 6.7-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 20:9 aspect ratio, 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution, and 525 ppi. The battery is also bigger at 4500mAh while the camera system and the rest of the specs are the same as the Galaxy S20.

This is the first time Samsung is launching an ever bigger version–the Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G variant will come with a 6.9-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen, 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 511 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery, and 128GB/512GB onboard storage (expandable). The camera system will be higher-specced–108MP wide-angle lens, 48MP telephoto cam, 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and ToF sensor. It can offer 10X optical zoom and 100X digital zoom plus 8K video recording and 4K selfie recording at 60fps

Another prolific leakster, tech enthusiast Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), showed off an image of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G camera module (see image above). We’re looking at a dual shade design. The Periscope Camera sits beside the 100X zoom.