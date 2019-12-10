Samsung is working on many products and services at the same time. The Galaxy S11 premium flagship series is in the works and has become a favorite topic here. There is also the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite that we know are simply Galaxy A phones that may be revealed before year-end or early in 2020. The two are also said to be called as the Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A71 in other markets. The Galaxy A series line for next year will become longer than ever.

The South Korean tech giant can afford to come up with several budget-friendly and mid-range phones. It’s because it needs to compete with other Chinese OEMs that can come up with smartphones with almost premium phones and yet are still affordable.

When it comes to those mid-range devices especially from the Galaxy A series, Samsung is said to be releasing a major update. It won’t be another OS upgrade but one that will make any Galaxy A phone more powerful than ever. MediaTek has recently launched the Dimensity 1000 5G chipset and we’re excited to know what devices will implement it.

It’s really not surprising to hear 5G tech will be available on non-premium phones. That is the goal of most OEMs–to offer premium features and solutions to the consumers even from mid-range or low-cost phones as much as possible.

A 5G solution is very much welcome. Phones can be more powerful with super high-speed internet as many apps require a fast connection. As with the flagship category, not all mid-rangers may feature 5G. There will only be a few models with 5G so expect its price to be slightly higher.

MediaTek has recently introduced the Dimensity 1000 5G chipset. It will compete with the Exynos 980 chipset with 5G. Samsung has its own solutions but the MediaTek chip could be cheaper.