When Samsung announced the Galaxy S10 series phones, it was also made known the 5G variant would be available soon. The new smartphone will officially be released in the market on April 5. That is a couple of weeks from today. There won’t be a pre-order program so if you’re interested, you will have to wait for the launch date and place your order on that day. You may have to wait in line to avail of the first 5G phone from Samsung–that is, if you live in South Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G phone will be sold for 1.5 million won which is about $1,300 in the US. The rollout date was announced soon after the device passed its signal verification tests from the National Radio Research Agency.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is the first phone with 5G connectivity to be available in the country. If you buy from April 5 to 16, you can receive a discount on other services and get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds headphones.

You can avail of the wireless charging package or take advantage of the 50% discount on display replacement. The half-off price discount offer is available within one year.

Three mobile carriers will offer the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in South Korea. In the US, the smartphone is said to launch also in April with the price going over a thousand dollars.

