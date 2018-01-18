Samsung is set to make its online presence in India more felt by selling directly from its website. It will challenge Xiaomi which is currently making a killing out of online sales in the country. The two go head-to-head with an almost equal share of the market so they are obvious rivals. As for Samsung, more phone models are already sold in India. There is also the Galaxy On as an exclusive series and a new device is now available on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime is listed on Amazon India with a 12,990 INR price tag. That converts to about $203 in the US. It’s the latest Galaxy On phone from the South Korean tech giant since the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt. This time, the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime is ready for those looking for a new mid-range Android smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime is an Amazon Exclusive in India which means you can’t find it anywhere in India, not even thru Flipkart. The phone comes equipped with a 5.5-inch Full HD TFT display screen, 1.6 GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, a 13MP rear camera with f/1.9 and LED flash, 13MP front-facing cam, and a 3300mAh battery. The device boasts a slim metal unibody casing, dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE connectivity, Samsung Pay mini, and Samsung Mall.

Samsung Mall is a new feature that allows you to use Visual Search. Shoot an item and your phone will search for it on the web. If you’re lucky, the product can be found on different online shopping sites so you have choices where to purchase.

The 3GB RAM with 32GB memory costs INR 12,990 while the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage is sold at INR 14,990. Sale begins on January 20, Saturday.

