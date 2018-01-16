Samsung’s main rival in South Korea is LG. In the US, there’s Apple. In other parts of the world such as China, Samsung has many rivals including Huawei and Xiaomi. The tech giant may never beat Huawei in its home country but it can challenge Xiaomi in India. This emerging market is fast becoming a main target of OEMs and big brands as the region opens up to the global market.

Xiaomi and Samsung will now compete some more as the South Korean tech company will extend its efforts in selling smartphones online. The Indian arm of Samsung is launching a new line that will be sold exclusively online. It will target Xiaomi with a price point of ₹5,000 to 15,000. The two are already head-to-head in India with each one having a 23.5% share in one quarter last year. We don’t have details on Q4 numbers yet but we believe there won’t be much difference.

Samsung currently sells the Galaxy On series in India. There’s also the Galaxy A line. As for Xiaomi, it sells the Mi Mix2 as the Galaxy A8+ closest rival. Samsung still needs to do a lot of work though and may need to simplify its processes. It started to reduce the number of partners already in every region to for easier and better management. From the 10 to 12 average, the number is down to 2 or 3. Let’s wait and see how the company will try to beat Xiaomi.

VIA: The Economic Times