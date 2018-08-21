Apparently, the hype over the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 isn’t over for some people. We understand that it is still a hot topic even after we’re done with our hands-on feature and review. We’ve recently seen JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test which didn’t really reveal anything new. The Note 9 boasts premium quality so it won’t be easily damaged. Maybe the results will be different if we do drop tests from different heights but we already know what will be the outcome. And yes, that will be too heartbreaking because the phone is very expensive at a thousand dollars.

Less than two weeks ago, the Galaxy Note 9 was opened. A teardown analysis showed a whole copper plate. That should be enough but not for the curious minds.

A unit of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from AT&T (model SM-N960U) with 128GB has reached Tech Insights and the geeks there did a teardown to see the insides. We have an idea already but this particular post reveals the key silicon contents.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from AT&T runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile processor. Note 9 in other regions has the equivalent Exynos chipset. The SD845 is the latest from Qualcomm and is the same SoC found on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ and most of the premium flagships available in the market today.

The Qualcomm chipset is complemented by the Samsung K3UH6H60AM-AGCJ 6GB LPDDR4X SDRAM in a Package-on-Package (PoP). Interestingly, there is no 10 nm-class (1y nm) LPDDR4X mobile DRAM.

Further inside, you see an Envelope Tracking QET4100, PMIC PM845, and RF Transceiver SDR845. All these are from Qualcomm. The company also supplies the Audio Codec WCD9341 and Display PMIC PM8005.

Other notable components include the Murata Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module KM8509176, NXP NFC Controller 80T17, Skyworks SKY77365-11 PAM, Skyworks SKY78160-51 FEM, Avago (Broadcom) AFEM-9096 FEM, Maxim PMIC MAX77705, and Audio Amplifier MAX98512. The 128GB KLUDG4U1EA-B0C1 NAND Flash is from Samsung.

VIA: Tech Insights