We haven’t mentioned the Galaxy Note 8 in a long time but the phone still receives regular updates. It’s not obsolete yet even if there are already three models that came after. Samsung has just announced that it’s getting quarterly updates from the usual monthly schedule. This is expected since the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ received the same change. The updates will still include the security patches from Google.

Samsung gets major upgrades for three years for most of its premium flagship phones. An additional year is added but only for quarterly updates. Some older models still get updates if available.

Owners of the Galaxy Note 8 will still get software updates until October 2021. After that, no more releases will be made. As for the Galaxy S9 phone series, it will still get updates for another year. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 will get upgrades for two more years.

The schedule of releases for Samsung Galaxy phones has surfaced as soon as the same schedule for Pixel phones were shared. This comes as Samsung promised that three years worth of major Android updates will be made available for premium flagship phones under the Galaxy S, Galaxy Z foldable phone, and Galaxy Note series.

Samsung has updated the list of current Galaxy phones for Quarterly Security Updates. They are as follows:



• Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active

• Galaxy Note 8

• Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2018), Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018)

• Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10e, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30, • Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A90 5G

• Galaxy A01, Galaxy A01 Core, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A71 5G

• Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J4 Core, Galaxy J6+

• Galaxy M10, Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M40

• Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51