Compared to other OEMs, Samsung relatively releases updates more regularly. We learn of available OS upgrades and software updates every now and then especially for premium flagship phones like the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series. It’s important that we update our mobile devices so they work properly. An older gadget can always work like brand new with a new OS or software. As for Samsung, it’s important that it works on new features and improvements especially since the prices of its products are no joke.

The South Korean tech giant wants to make mobile experiences better by promising Android US upgrades. Samsung is committing to at least three generations of Android OS. That is three years of major upgrades.

If a phone runs on Android 10 out of the box, it can be expected it will also get Android 11 and Android 12. Not all Galaxy devices will receive such upgrades. The later ones released in recent years are included in the list.

The latest Galaxy Tab models starting with the Galaxy Tab S6 will receive three generations of Android. The list includes the newly announced Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7 5G, Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Tab S6, and any future Galaxy Tab S devices. Under the Galaxy A series, these models will receive future Android updates: Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A90 5G and select upcoming Galaxy A series models.

Of course, the premium Galaxy smartphones must get the major updates as well. The Galaxy Foldable devices (Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, and the Galaxy Fold) are part of the list too. The Galaxy Note series phones starting with the Galaxy Note 10 will receive the three major upgrades. Beginning with the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung will also roll out the updates to the latest Galaxy S Android phones.

Samsung Electronics’ Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, Janghyun Yoon, said in a press release: “As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands. By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrades, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available.”

Samsung commits to working on the upgrades to ensure mobile experiences are always innovative and up-to-date. Premium hardware is one thing. Keeping the software updated is another thing. In the next two or three years, expect related announcements from Samsung.