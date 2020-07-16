Samsung has been asked not to use the Exynos processor on premium flagship phones. The company has no official response yet but it is going to use the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor on units that will be sold in North America. But good news to those in South Korea, the Galaxy Note 20 may now be equipped with Snapdragon chipsets. By this time, we’re more confident there will only be two variants, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, because only the two are mentioned to use the Snapdragon 865+.

The South Korean variant of the two will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. It’s Samsung’s same strategy in 2019 with the Galaxy S20 series. There was plenty of discussion about that move and looks like it will be the same for this year.

This change in strategy is said to continue so perhaps other future phones from the top mobile OEM will start using Snapdragon. The use of Qualcomm’s mobile processor in its native country became a big scandal. It might be the same for this year but we know many people will be pleased with the move. But then again, we also noted it will use Exynos chipset.

The Exynos chipset doesn’t perform well compared to the Snapdragon. More consumers prefer Qualcomm’s so much so a petition was filed. There was a call for Samsung to discontinue the use of the Exynos processor, especially in flagship phones.

It is clear that Samsung needs to make major changes when it comes to mobile processors. We learned before that Samsung Electronics System LSI Division has teamed up with AMD. The two are said to have partnered to work combine Exynos and AMD IP.