The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ may not have a headphone jack. We’ve been sharing that idea and we’re certain of it as images of a dongle were shared online by Roland Quandt. One of our favorite leaksters has posted the dongle said to be for the Galaxy Note 10+. It’s not clear though if the Note 10 will also do away with the headphone jack but we’re guessing it won’t have the feature either. The Samsung dongle has been pictured and it looks a lot like Apple’s.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 won’t have a headphone jack. A microSD card slot may also be non-existent. The South Korea tech giant dropping the headphone jack and buttons isn’t a new idea as other OEMs have also been doing it.

The Galaxy Note 10 series is more special this year because two variants will be introduced–the regular Note 10 and the Note 10+. The two won’t have any major differences in specs but only in size. The Note 10 is said to be significantly smaller with a 6.3-inch compared to the 6.8-inch display on the Note 10+.

The phablet will include a Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display but with narrower edges compared to the Galaxy Note 9. The resolution will be at 2280 x 1080 with 401 PPI. The screen will also support HDR10+ and will be protected by Gorilla Glass 6. We can also look forward to the on-screen fingerprint ready. An under-screen camera is totally out of the equation as we’ve already seen the Note 10 with a camera hole in the front.

More information is expected to be confirmed or revealed even before the official Unpacked event. We’re looking forward to checking out the quad-camera setup, QHD+ resolution, HDR 10+ playback, Snapdragon 855/855+ or Exynos 9825, 128GB of onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, 4500mAh battery, and a USB Type-C port as a replacement for the headphone jack. As with more premium flagships, the phone will run on Android 9 Pie with One UI.