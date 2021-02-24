Samsung has a new mid-range phone offering ready for India. It’s not officially out yet but the South Korean tech giant will launch the device this coming March 3. The Samsung Galaxy M62 will be introduced globally. Basically, it is the Galaxy F62 released in India last week. This phone is ready to make an impression with its 7000mAh battery and an affordable price. Expect this phone to be available in other key markets. But don’t be confused, the Galaxy M62 and the Galaxy F62 are just the same.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 was announced with the following: 64MP quad camera system with 12MP Ultra-Wide lens with 123-degree field of view + 5MP Macro lens + 5MP depth lens, 4K video recording, hyperlapse feature, 32MP selfie camera, several camera features, 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED touchscreen display, and Exynos 9825 processor. There’s also 6 to 8GB of RAM plus 128GB onboard storage and microSD card slot for storage expansion. The 7000mAh battery comes with 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M62 is the F62 for other key markets. Nothing will change on the specs and features except for the color options. The Galaxy M62 will only come in Laser Blue and Laser Grey. There will be no Green Samsung Galaxy M62.

The South Korean tech giant will launch the Galaxy M62. Don’t expect any big change. It will be the same mid-ranger ready with a large 7000mAh battery that promises super long battery life.