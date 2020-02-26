As promised, the Samsung Galaxy M31 is final and official. The South Korean tech giant has just introduced what it is calling the Mega Monster M31. It is only a mid-range device but it is packed with super specs like a 64MP quad-camera system and a large 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. The smartphone only runs on Exynos 9611 chipset and 6GB of RAM. Perhaps the highlight of this Android device is the long battery life brought about by the 6000mAh batt and the 64MP camera setup.

Samsung’s Mega Monster M31 will be available in India next week. The brand is now the biggest smartphone and consumer electronics brand in the country. It is meant for the Gen Z and the Millenials, coming from the popular Galaxy M series.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 follows the other Galaxy M phones starting with the Galaxy M10, M20, M30, M40, M10s, and the Galaxy M30s introduced last September with the same 6000mAh battery. We’re not sure why it is not called the Galaxy M50 but we’re guessing the company will use it for yet another better and bigger mobile device.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 boasts a large battery that can last the whole day. Charge it with the Type C 15W fast-charger when it needs to be charged. When it comes to imaging, the four cameras on the rear will offer more than decent photos and videos.

The quad-camera setup includes a 64MP main shoot, 8MP Ultra-Wide lens (123-degree field of view), 5MP Macro Lens, and 5MP depth lens. The cam system allows 4K recording, slow-mo, super-steady, and hyper-lapse. There is also a 32MP selfie shooter that can do slow-mo selfies and 4K videos.

The phone is powered by Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0. Expect this to be sold on Amazon.in, Samsung.com, and key retail stores in India beginning March 5. It will be out in two memory variants (6/64GB and 6/128GB) and two colors (Ocean Blue and Space Black). Pricing is set at INR 15999 ($223) and INR 16999 ($237), respectively.