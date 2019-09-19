Numerous Samsung Galaxy M series phones have already been released in India. Two more models will be added–the Samsung Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy M10s. The Galaxy M30s’ specs and protective phone case render were earlier shown off while this is the first time we are learning about the Galaxy M10s since the Galaxy M10 was launched back in January. The Samsung Galaxy M30s was also teased on Amazon India before the official launch and soon after, a hands-on video surfaced.

The South Korean tech giant recently announced both Android smartphones. The Galaxy M30s will be remembered for its “monster” battery. It boasts a 6000mAh battery with a triple rear shooter system, and an AI Game Booster. The Galaxy M10s comes with a 6.4-inch Infinity V Super AMOLED screen with only a dual rear camera setup and a decent 4000mAh batt.

These new Galaxy M phones are targeted for the Gen Z and the young millenials. The pair follows the Galaxy M10, M20, M30 and M40. They are mid-range devices but come with almost premium specs.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The Samsung Galaxy M30s will probably sell for its massive 6000mAh battery with Type C 15W fast charging. It’s not that big and heavy at only 8.9mm thick and 188 grams. It features a large 6.40inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display, FHD+ resolution, Widevine L1 certification, triple rear camera system (48MP + 8MP Ultra-Wide lens + 5MP camera with Live Focus), 16MP selfie shooter in-display flash, Exynos 9611 Octa-Core processor, and Mali G72 MP3 GPU. When it comes to imaging, the M30s comes with advance features like a Flaw Detector, AI Scene Optimizer, Night Mode, 4K video recording, Super Steady, Hyperlapse, and Super Slo-Mo.

The phone costs INR 13,999 ($196, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage) and INR 16,999 ($238, 6GB, 128GB). You can buy directly from Amazon.in or Samsung.com beginning September 29. Choose from these colors: Sapphire Blue, Opal Black, and Pearl White.

Samsung Galaxy M10s

The Samsung Galaxy M10s features a 6.4” Super AMOLED screen, 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charger, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a new Exynos 7884B chipset. It only comes with 3GB of RAM, 32GB built-in storage, dual rear 13MP and 5MP cameras, and 8MP front camera. Pricing is set at INR 8,999 ($126). The smartphone runs on Android Pie and Samsung OneUI.