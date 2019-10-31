The Samsung Galaxy M30s has been part of the rumor mill since August when specs and a protective phone case render was shown off. The mobile device was also teased on Amazon India while a hands-on video surfaced later. The Samsung Galaxy M30s was finally and officially announced with a 6000mAh battery in India and now the same Android phone is ready in Germany. From Asia to Europe, Samsung is bringing the new mid-ranger with a long-lasting batt and a powerful camera.

The Galaxy M30s comes equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD screen, Infinity U-display (notch), 16MP selfie camera, and a triple rear camera system (48MP wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture + 8MP ultra wide-angle + 5MP camera with bokeh effects (depth of field). The smartphone also features a 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion (512GB max), and an Octa-Core processor.

The 6000mAh is very powerful. You don’t usually find it on a mid-range phone but the Galaxy M30s isn’t the first to have such a monster battery. The phone can be pre-ordered on Amazon.de before its November 5 launch. The phone will also be sold on Samsung online store but will come later on November 22.

Color options of the Samsung Galaxy M30s include Blue, Black, and White. The phone makes an impression with its large display and large capacity battery. We can’t imaging how long the 6000mAh battery but we can assume it can go over a whole day on normal use. Gaming and mobile Internet are usually the main culprits why batteries quickly run out so maybe the Galaxy M30s will be powerful enough.