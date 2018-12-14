We first got a glimpse of the Samsung Galaxy M20 a few weeks back and here are new images for you to scrutinize. The leaked photos below show the mid-range Galaxy M will still feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual rear cameras. The phone will arrive with a fingerprint sensor on the rear and a USB Type-C port as shown off in the photos. The device is expected to be out soon in India as production has already started.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 may arrive with the Galaxy M10. It was benchmarked early, telling us the phone will be powered by Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. We’re looking forward to an early 2019 release so it will be one of the many first mid-rangers to enter the market.

The South Korean tech giant’s dual rear cameras are positioned vertically. We see an LED flash on the upper left part of the panel while the fingerprint scanner is smacked in the upper middle area.

The company is said to be ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack (as with the Galaxy A8s) but it will still be available on the Galaxy M20. At the bottom edge, you can see the audio jack port, USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and the mic hole.

This Samsung Galaxy M20 looks almost bezel-less but a waterdrop notch is still present. An earlier leak of the front panel shows an obvious chin.

As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M20 may cost just below Rs 15,000 ($209). It’s unconfirmed yet but this could replace the older Galaxy X, Galaxy On, or Galaxy J series.

VIA: 91Mobiles