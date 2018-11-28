The Samsung Galaxy A and Galaxy M series are safe, at least, for now. The South Korean tech giant made it known to us the two will remain. And yesterday, we learned about the details of future Galaxy M phones, thanks to a recent leak. The phone has actually appeared on Geekbench so we’re certain the phone is ready to change the mid-range and budget-friendly categories. The Galaxy On, C, and J are being replaced by the Galaxy M and Galaxy A so we’re interested in this one particularly.

Rumor has it there are two or three Galaxy M devices that are in the works but right now, we will only focus on one. The SM-M105F device is believed to be the lower-end variant.

This could be the Samsung Galaxy M10. The phone is listed with 3GB RAM, Exynos 7870 processor, Android 8.1 Oreo, and probably dual-SIM support.

We can see a 32GB or 16GB onboard storage. The front display is LCD screen to keep the price down

This Samsung Galaxy M is just one upcoming model since the Galaxy SM-A505F and SM-A305F are also in the works. We’re assuming the next-gen Galaxy M will already run Android 9 Pie OS out of the box at launch.

