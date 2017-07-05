We have only been waiting for the new Samsung Galaxy J5 to be announced and good news–it is finally out. The 2017 version of the mid-range Android phone has been sighted on a German website last month after leaked images surfaced online back in April. The phone is getting a better version–a Pro variant–which will soon be up for purchase in Thailand.

The Galaxy J5 Pro (2017) costs 9,990 Thai Baht which is around $294. It’s a mid-range device equipped with 32GB of onboard storage and 3GB RAM compared to the 16GB and 2GB RAM found in the Galaxy J5. The other features are just the same: 5.2-inch AMOLED screen, HD display resolution, 1.6GHz Exynos 7 Octa-core 7870 processor, 13MP megapixel camera, 13MP front-facing shooter for the selfie fanatics, fingerprint sensor, and a 3000mAh battery. The phone already runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box.

This Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro is obviously an improved version of the Galaxy J5. We know that better memory and bigger storage on the J5 Pro don’t exactly make it a real “pro” but they make the smartphone a premium mid-range device that most OEMs today release in the market. It’s not really a low-end phone but the budget-friendly price definitely makes it an attractive choice for those looking for a new Android phone. It won’t break the bank unlike the Galaxy S8 or S8+ but of course, the premium duo is totally a different class of their own.

