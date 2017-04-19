We’ve already seen the new Galaxy J7 but we have yet to see this year’s Galaxy J3 or J5. These Galaxy J Series phones are usually released Summer time so expect to hear more speculations or see leaked images before the official announcement. We have a feeling the Galaxy J5 (2017) will be unveiled soon as the phone is said to have reached Wi-Fi Alliance and the FCC already.

The phone is being prepped already. We know somewhere it’s being tested but we can expect some changes will still be made especially since the SM-J530 device on the Wi-Fi certification was only powered by Android 6.0 Marshmallow. However, more recent information shows Android 7.0 Nougat.

Samsung’s next mid-range phone offering has been sighted. Two photos showed up online, giving us an idea about the upcoming Galaxy J5. Nothing much on the design or specs but last year’s J5 featured 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED screen, 16GB built-in storage, 3GB RAM, microSD card slot for storage expansion, and a 3300mAh battery plus a 13MP rear cam, 5MP selfie cam, 4G/LTE connectivity, and NFC. We’re guessing the Galaxy J5 (2017) will have at least 4GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The rest of the features could be retained.

