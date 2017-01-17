What we like most about Samsung is the fact that it comes up with budget-friendly and mid-range phones that most people can afford and use. The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series phones can be too expensive but for people who can only avail of the cheaper phones, the Samsung Galaxy J is good enough. We first saw the Galaxy J2 with the Galaxy J Max in India six months ago. In the same month, the Galaxy J2 Pro was launched in India with updated specs and the Smart Glow feature.

The J2 Pro impressed us with its Turbo Speed technology and looks like the Galaxy J line is a success since a Prime version (aka Galaxy Grand Prime) was also released a few months ago.

This time, we’re learning about the Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace. Launched in India, this phone is also known as the Galaxy J1 4G (SM-J120G). We don’t want to be confused here so we’ll just call this the Galaxy J2 Ace.

Phone comes equipped with the following: 5-inch qHD screen, 960 x 540 TFT display, 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T chipset, 1.5GB of RAM, 4G VoLTE support, 5MP main camera with LED flash, 8MP rear camera also with LED flash, dual SIM support, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and a 2600mAh battery.

Both rear and front cameras use f/2.2 aperture. The main cam also offers 720p video recording. As with the previous Galaxy J phones, this one also include S Power Planning, Ultra Data Saving, and the S Bike Mode.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace comes runs only Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. You can choose from among the Silver, Black, or Gold variant for only Rs. 8,490 which is about $125 in the US.

VIA: fonearena