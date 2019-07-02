Samsung must have wished the Galaxy Note 7 wouldn’t happen again. The fiasco that occured a few years ago had the public getting alarmed over exploding batteries. The South Korean tech giant did address the problem. The Note 8 and Note 9 were released without any major issue. As for the Galaxy Fold, Samsung is facing a similar situation of being questioned about the quality of the premium flagship phones. We’re still not sure about the status of the foldable phone but Samsung has been hinting it’s almost ready.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was supposed to be “the foundation of the smartphone of tomorrow” but the problem of displays breaking had the consumers asking again. The design is impressive and looks very durable but review units meant for the press were found to be breaking, at least, the foldable display. We’re still anticipating for the relaunch but while waiting, Samsung is introducing new mid-range phones like the recent Galaxy A80. The Galaxy Note 10 has been teased already after several rumors, leaks, and speculations.

There is still hope for the Galaxy Fold and we’re confident the South Korean tech giant will provide a final solution. It’s only a matter of time. Samsung CEO has been humble enough to admit the mistakes. In a recent interview, he said: “It was embarrassing. I pushed it through before it was ready”

So the phone wasn’t fully ready when it was announced. Even after years of development, the first ever Samsung foldable phone was problematic. If Samsung wasn’t able to launch properly, how can other OEMs do it? Huawei even delayed the launch of its own foldable phone, the Mate X, because the company wants to be more careful and sure.

Koh also said, “I do admit I missed something on the foldable phone, but we are in the process of recovery. At the moment, more than 2,000 devices are being tested right now in all aspects. We defined all the issues. Some issues we didn’t even think about, but thanks to our reviewers, mass volume testing is ongoing.” That’s a lot of units being tested and hopefully, the root of the problem will be determined and solved.

Samsung has been pursuing areas in technologies not usually touched by other companies. It lives the “do what you can’t” motto. Being one of the first in this area, Samsung is expected to commit mistakes although maybe not as big as this.

The Galaxy Fold will be released ‘in due course’ says Samsung (PA). As to when will that be exactly? We have no idea.