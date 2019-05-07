Samsung wants to make sure if you still want the Galaxy Fold. An email was sent to those who pre-ordered for the foldable phone, asking if they still want to keep or cancel the order. The letter makes us think there may be other problems. The company already postponed launch and we learned it would be ready by June. Asking a customer’s preference is not really an issue but the South Korean tech giant simply wants to be on the safe side.

Samsung wants to make sure if you still want the Galaxy Fold. An email was sent to those who pre-ordered for the foldable phone, asking if they still want to keep or cancel the order. The letter makes us think there may be further issues.

The company already postponed launch and we learned it would be ready by June. Asking a customer’s preference is not really a problem but the South Korean tech giant simply wants to be on the safe side.

Shared over on Reddit is a message from Samsung. It contains the top mobile brand’s gratitude for the customers’ patience. Launch and shipment have been delayed due to the issue of displays breaking. There is still no exact date provided but we’re crossing our fingers it will be ready soon.

If you can’t wait for the release date, you are free to cancel your order. Samsung is giving the public up to May 31 to respond to the message and indicate if a person would like to keep the order.

You need to send in your reply or else Samsung will automatically cancel your order. Respond ‘Yes, I would like to keep my order’ to keep the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is the tech company’s first foldable phone. More foldable devices are in the works but we’ll have to see how the Galaxy Fold will survive.