The Samsung Galaxy Fold is no longer just a concept phone nor a prototype device. A real, working foldable phone from the South Korean tech giant was unboxed earlier this week. We’ve got a glimpse of Unbox Therapy’s feature where he also showed off the Galaxy Fold in different colors. Our early impressions are great but we’re looking forward to a more comprehensive teardown and analysis. Perhaps a teardown will be so heartbreaking but that’s how it is in gadget town.

One of our favorite tipsters, Ice universe (@UniverseIce), shared the detail that the Galaxy Fold is the first smartphone to take advantage of the UFS 3.0 standard flash memory. It’s ultra-fast as shown off by the source using the Androbench 5.0.1. It’s the same app used to check the speed of the Huawei 10 and 10 Plus from a couple of years ago.

Watch the speedy Samsung Galaxy Fold phone in action below:

Galaxy Fold is the world's first to use UFS3.0 standard flash memory, which is very fast.（App：Androbench 5.0.1） pic.twitter.com/sMTQWo7rMR — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 16, 2019

Some details may not be clear to the public yet but Samsung has recently shared an infographic containing all the important information about the Galaxy Fold. The document presents the “Technology Behind a Whole New Smartphone Category”.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold boasts a 4.6-inch cover screen. When unfolded, the smartphone reveals a larger 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display. The big screen is said to allow more multitasking possibilities, phone and tablet experiences, and premium imaging features. The foldable phone runs on 12GB of RAM and top-of-the-line AP chipset.

View the full Samsung Galaxy Fold infographic below followed by the key specs:

(Click HERE to view larger image)



Samsung Galaxy Fold Key Specs:

• OS: Android 9.0 Pie

• Processor: 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core AP

• Display: 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED, 21:9 aspect ratio, 399 ppi and 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 4.2:3 ratio, 362ppi, and HDR10+

• Dimensions: 62.9mm x

17mm x 160.9mm and 117.9mm x 7.5mm (frame), and 6.99mm (screen)

• Weight: 263g

• Battery: 4380mAh dual with fast charging, Wireless PowerShare

• RAM: 12GB

• Storage: 512GB

• Cam: 16PMP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide-angle, and 12MP Telephoto (rear)

• Cam: 10MP Selfie with f2.2 aperture (front)

• Connectivity: Samsung Pay, NFC, WiFi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth

• Others: Pattern/PIN/Password lock type authentication, Biometric via face recognition and fingerprint sensor



