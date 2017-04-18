The Huawei P10 was launched at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last February. Together with its bigger sibling, the P10 Plus, the duo clearly impressed the many Huawei fans who’ve been waiting for a follow-up to the highly successful P9. The 2016 premium flagship smartphone captured the mobile industry’s attention by offering the dual camera system which is now rapidly becoming a new standard in high-end devices.

Definitely, the new P10 variants have better cameras, putting the focus on photography. It even ranked as one of the best phones for photography according to DxOMark. The Huawei Kirin 960 chipset is also more powerful. Design is impressive although honestly, the P10 reminds us of any other Huawei phones from before. As for storage, the P10 has 64GB while the P10 Plus has 64GB or 128GB internal storage. Both have microSD card slots for storage expansion. What’s interesting is that Huawei used different storage types.

This is something we won’t know right away but owners of P10 in China are saying that different versions of the storage yield very different read and write speeds. What these owners did was use Androbench 5.0 to check and record the speeds. They then posted the results on a forum, sharing different details that are now making some people think that Huawei was trying to “cut corners” by using different storage. We’re not sure if Huawei did this deliberately but it can be frustrating for some buyers. The Huawei P10 is priced over $600 so people will expect more from it.

Read speeds range a little less than 300Mbps until over 700Mbps. These various speeds are for UFS 2.1, UFS 2.0, and eMMC 5.1. The latest UFS 2.1 shows the fastest speed. Let’s see how Huawei will explain this.

VIA: GizmoChina