Samsung is forever busy. It may not be working on the Galaxy Note series for this year but the company has a lot of other smartphones to introduce. Aside from the premium foldable phones due the second half of 2021, the South Korean tech giant is also expected to announce a slew of mid-range phones. We’ve mentioned several Galaxy A and Galaxy M smartphones. Now we’re learning about a new Galaxy F device. Photos of the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G have surfaced online.

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is anticipated for an end of May release. We believe it’s almost ready as one was able to share images of the smartphone on Weibo. The hands-on photos seem light and we believe it’s almost ready in China and may be out in Europe soon.

The Galaxy F52 5G could be priced at CNY 2,000 which is around $310. Known as phone with model number SM-E5260, this device shows a punch hole selfie camera in the top right area of the display. That’s different because it’s usually in the center for most Galaxy phones.

When it comes to imaging, there is a quad camera system with an LED flash. Specs are said to include a 6.57-inch LCD screen with 1080p+ resolution, 128GB onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, microSD slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, and a 4350mAh battery with 25W fast charging. We can also expect a Snapdragon 750G processor.

The smartphone will already run on Android 11 out of the box. It may be lower than the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G although performance may be similar because of the decision to use the same Snapdragon 750G chipset.