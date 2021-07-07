The Galaxy F series is mainly for the youngsters. It’s up to you how you will define youngsters or if you fit the category. The new phone will be available in India with almost premium specs and features. The 6000mAh battery alone is enough to convince you that it is powerful. There is also a large 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. Samsung describes the phone as a #FullOnBlockbuster and we believe it will continue to make Samsung as the most trusted mobile brand in India.

India is one of Samsung’s biggest markets so it’s no surprise why there are exclusive offers or models being released in the country. The new Galaxy F22 is a mid-range smartphone with decent specs. It already boasts a 48MP quad rear camera system with ISOCELL GM2 sensor which was the same one used on the flagship level Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from two years ago.

Samsung India’s Senior Director and Head for Mobile Marketing, Aditya Babbar, said: “Galaxy F22 has been designed for our young Gen Z and millennial consumers in India who want all-rounder smartphone that is able to keep up with their always-on lifestyle. Galaxy F Series -is one of the most popular smartphone series on Flipkart. With the #FullOnBlockbuster Galaxy F22, we are fortifying the Galaxy F line-up further and hoisting our ‘Full On’ legacy to greater heights.”

The South Korean tech giant is going “Full On” with the Galaxy F22. It will be available on FlipKart and Samsung online with a starting price of INR 11,499 ($154) beginning June 13, 12noon. You can avail of a INR1000 discount on prepaid transactions when you buy on Flipkart.

The phone leaked earlier may be more ideal for watching videos, thanks to the sAMOLED display. It can be used not only for entertainment but also for school and work if you need a larger mobile screen. The 90Hz display on the 6.4″ HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen is very good for its price. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and Dolby Atmos support. The phone runs on an Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor.

The 6000mAh battery comes with 25W charging support and a 15W USB-C fast charger out of the box. The battery, when fully charged, can last for up to 25 hours of video playback, 24 hours internet usage, 40 hours talk time, and 130 hours of music playback.

When it comes to imaging, there is the 48MP Quad Camera system with an 8MP ultra-wide lens wit 123-degree field of view + 2MP macro lens + and a 2MP depth camera with Live focus. The selfie camera is 13 megapixels. Other camera features include AR zone, Pro mode, Food Mode, Hyperlapse, and Slow motion.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 already runs on Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1. You can use Samsung Pay Mini as the feature is supported. Choose from these two variants– 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB (INR 12499 and INR 14499) –in either Denim Black or Denim Blue.